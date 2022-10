Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First detected in Hawaii in 1999, an ant species that’s native to South America and considered among the world’s worst invasive species continues to pose a threat to the islands.

While little fire ants measure a mere one-sixteenth of an inch long, they can build up enormous colonies on the ground, in trees and other vegetation and in buildings and homes, and completely overrun a property, state officials warn. The pale orange ants can cause painful stings, large red welts and may cause blindness in pets.

In an effort to prevent infestations, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has designated October as Stop the Ant Month and is encouraging residents to collect and submit ants to help detect and control the spread of the species. In recent years, participants in the statewide program have helped prevent millions of dollars in economic impact for communities, according to a DLNR news release.

Anyone can request a free ant-collection kit (stopthe ant.org/request-ant- collection-kit) or can make their own using household supplies. DLNR advises that homeowners can collect ants on their properties by smearing a thin layer of peanut butter on several chopsticks and leaving the sticks out for about one hour to attract ants. Sticks should then be sealed in a zip-top bag and frozen overnight before being submitted to any island Invasive Species Committee or the Hawaii Ant Lab (HAL) for identification.

Hawaii has no native ants and has prioritized the detection of new, harmful ant species, and the management of particularly harmful ant species including the little fire ant, or Wasmannia auropunctata.

The little fire ant first surfaced 23 years ago in Hawaii island’s Puna area. Since then it has caused extensive economic damage, ranging from the loss of farm productivity to the cost of controlling the ants in public areas. For residents who live in areas where little fire ants have become established, the HAL holds regular workshops for homeowners on controlling the ants. For more information, go to stoptheant.org.