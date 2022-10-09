comscore Hawaii Baseball Report - Oct. 9, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Baseball Report – Oct. 9, 2022

  • By Sjarif Goldstein
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates throws in the ninth inning of a baseball against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 4.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates throws in the ninth inning of a baseball against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 4.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits an RBI single to score Oswaldo Cabrera during the second inning a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 24.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits an RBI single to score Oswaldo Cabrera during the second inning a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 24.

Final 2022 statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball, not including rehabilitation appearances. An asterisk indicates that a player ended the season not belonging to any organization, due to either retirement or release. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 8, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 9, 2022

Scroll Up