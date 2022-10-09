Hawaii Baseball Report – Oct. 9, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Final 2022 statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball, not including rehabilitation appearances. An asterisk indicates that a player ended the season not belonging to any organization, due to either retirement or release. Read more

>> New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Mid-Pacific) and Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates (Kauai) are the only two players with Hawaii ties who advanced to the postseason. Both their teams have byes in the wild-card round. Neither has previously appeared in the playoffs. Yates ended the regular season on the injured list.

>> Catcher Kurt Suzuki (Baldwin) played in his final game Tuesday — his 39th birthday — walking off to a standing ovation as his Angels faced the Oakland A’s. The following day, the Angels allowed Suzuki to serve as manager for their season finale, perhaps foreshadowing where Suzuki’s post-playing career may take him. In a 16-year career with five teams, Suzuki played in one All-Star Game (2014) and won one World Series (2019 with the Washington Nationals). He is tops among Hawaii-born major leaguers in games (1,635), plate appearances (6,163), at-bats (5,563), hits (1,421), doubles (295), home runs (143), runs batted in (730) and walks (387). He is second with 594 runs scored (Shane Victorino, 731). His other major career numbers are a .255 batting average, .702 OPS, 20 stolen bases and six triples.

>> The following players missed the entire season after having Tommy John surgery: High-A Greenville Drive (Red Sox) pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland (Hawaii), Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros) second baseman Kobe Kato (Aiea).

>> Double-A Harrisburg Senators (Natonals) first baseman K.J. Harrison (Punahou) and independent league Gastonia Honey Hunters pitcher Quintin Torres-Costa (Waiakea/Hawaii) retired durng the season.

