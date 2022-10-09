Hawaii Baseball Report – Oct. 9, 2022
- By Sjarif Goldstein
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates throws in the ninth inning of a baseball against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 4.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits an RBI single to score Oswaldo Cabrera during the second inning a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 24.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree