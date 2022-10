The Sharks (1-14, 1-8 PacWest) were led by Ella Dotson’s nine kills. Riley Gill added eight kills and eight digs. The Vulcans (1-14, 1-8) got a match-high 10 kills from Nikki Logan.

The Hawaii Pacific women's volleyball team ended its winless streak Saturday, defeating rival Hawaii Hilo 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 at the Shark Tank.

