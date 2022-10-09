comscore Mililani sets up showdown of OIA unbeatens with Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mililani sets up showdown of OIA unbeatens with Kahuku

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani wide receiver Onosai Salanoa makes a catch over Kapolei’s Braedon Pieper on the way to a touchdown during the first half.

Mililani ensured its showdown next weekend for the No. 1 seed in the OIA Open Division tournament will be between unbeaten teams. Read more

