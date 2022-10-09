comscore Heartbreaking finish for Hawaii in loss at San Diego State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Heartbreaking finish for Hawaii in loss at San Diego State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala makes a touchdown catch in front of San Diego State safety CJ Baskerville during the third quarter.

    Hawaii wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala makes a touchdown catch in front of San Diego State safety CJ Baskerville during the third quarter.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager passes during the fourth quarter.

    Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager passes during the fourth quarter.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson breaks away from San Diego State linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka as he scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter.

    Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson breaks away from San Diego State linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka as he scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter.

The Warriors took their only lead, 14-13, when Dedrick Parson scored on a pinball run and Matthew Shipley converted the point-after kick with 1:19 to play. Read more

