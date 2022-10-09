comscore Rainbow Wahine overcome key injury to repel UC San Diego | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine overcome key injury to repel UC San Diego

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Annika De Goede, Kate Lang, Caylen Alexander (17), Talia Edmonds, Riley Wagoner and Amber Igiede celebrated afte winning the first set Saturday in a tight match against UC San Diego.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Wahine middle blocker Amber Igiede hammered the ball between UC San Diego’s Shara Da Silva, left, and Katie Rapp during the first set at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday. Igiede had 15 kills.

    Wahine middle blocker Amber Igiede hammered the ball between UC San Diego’s Shara Da Silva, left, and Katie Rapp during the first set at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday. Igiede had 15 kills.

Forced into scramble mode moments before the opening serve, Hawaii relied on its grit to fend off UC San Diego in four sets in Saturday’s Big West match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

