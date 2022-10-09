Rainbow Wahine overcome key injury to repel UC San Diego
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:27 a.m.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Annika De Goede, Kate Lang, Caylen Alexander (17), Talia Edmonds, Riley Wagoner and Amber Igiede celebrated afte winning the first set Saturday in a tight match against UC San Diego.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Wahine middle blocker Amber Igiede hammered the ball between UC San Diego’s Shara Da Silva, left, and Katie Rapp during the first set at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday. Igiede had 15 kills.