Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 8, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Lisa Lagon, Randy Nagaishi, and Vanda and Myles Kurashige found a Poke Flash location while vacationing in Siena, Italy, in May. Photo by Alden Woo.

  • On a cruise around the United Kingdom, Hawaii Kai resident Lois Milbouer came across a poke bowl menu at Maki Sushi Rolls in the English Market in Cork, Ireland, in June. Photo by Brian Chang.

  • Sarah Shanahan of Kailua spotted the Ala Moana clothing boutique while in Baden, Switzerland, in April. Photo by Oiline Degen.

  • Annemarie and Jim Duca, from left, Kaylene and Glenn Yee, and Adele and John Wilson discovered an LC Waikiki clothing on their way to Essaouira, Morocco, in May.

