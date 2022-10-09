Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 8, 2022
Lisa Lagon, Randy Nagaishi, and Vanda and Myles Kurashige found a Poke Flash location while vacationing in Siena, Italy, in May. Photo by Alden Woo.
On a cruise around the United Kingdom, Hawaii Kai resident Lois Milbouer came across a poke bowl menu at Maki Sushi Rolls in the English Market in Cork, Ireland, in June. Photo by Brian Chang.
Sarah Shanahan of Kailua spotted the Ala Moana clothing boutique while in Baden, Switzerland,
in April. Photo by Oiline Degen.
Annemarie and Jim Duca, from left, Kaylene and Glenn Yee, and Adele and John Wilson discovered
an LC Waikiki clothing on their way to Essaouira, Morocco, in May.
