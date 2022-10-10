Off the News: Now’s the time for new booster

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The updated COVID-19 booster is now available in Hawaii, with added protections against prevalent omicron subvariants — and October is a great time to schedule a shot, providing a protective boost over the holiday season. The boosters provide protection against severe effects from COVID-19 infection, including long COVID, hospitalization and death.

Boosters are available to those age 12 and older, if at least two months have passed since receiving a primary shot or boost. For those who have previously been infected with COVID-19, the CDC suggests waiting three months after testing positive or the onset of symptoms, whichever came first. Check availability and locations at vaccines.gov.