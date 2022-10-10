comscore Off the News: Now’s the time for new booster | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Now’s the time for new booster

The updated COVID-19 booster is now available in Hawaii, with added protections against prevalent omicron subvariants — and October is a great time to schedule a shot, providing a protective boost over the holiday season. Read more

