Bank of Hawaii has announced endorsement partnerships with 42 additional Hawaii college student- athletes. Read more

This type of arrangement was made possible July 1, 2021, when the NCAA changed its rules and permitted student-athletes to benefit individually from the use of their name, image or likeness.

The bank’s SimpliFi athletes serve as ambassadors to help promote bank programs and initiatives and to spread goodwill throughout the community. While the terms of the agreements are confidential, Bankoh continues to offer added opportunities for its SimpliFi athletes beyond a monetary sponsorship, which includes financial education and preparedness; professional/career development and training, such as internships and leadership programs; and community service and engagement experiences.

In November 2020, Bank of Hawaii bought the naming rights for Stan Sheriff Center with a $5 million, 10-year investment. The facility is now known as SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

To further support the college athletes and honor former athletic director Stan Sheriff, Bankoh created the Stan Sheriff Endowment Scholarship Fund, a $100,000 endowment scholarship for student-athletes.

“Bank of Hawai‘i is honored to be supporting so many of our local student- athletes during their collegiate careers, and look forward to a partnership in which we offer them opportunities for years to come,” Bankoh Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho said in a statement.

In September 2021, Bankoh announced endorsement partnerships with eight Hawaii student- athletes. Returning SimpliFi athletes are Samuta Avea, Chaz Galloway, Kamaka Hepa, Amber Igiede, Kelsie Imai, Amoro Lado, Daejah Phillips, Brooke Van Sickle and Guilherme Voss. (Lado and Voss were sponsored later in the 2021-2022 season after the bank’s initial announcement.)

The athletes agreeing to the new partnerships are:

Women’s volleyball — Braelyn Akana, Caylen Alexander, Mylana Byrd, Chandler Cowell, Annika De Goede, Talia Edmonds, Kennedi Evans, Kendra Ham, Amber Igiede, Tayli Ikenaga, Kate Lang, Jaclyn Matias, Brooke Van Sickle, Riley Wagoner and Tiffany Westerberg.

Women’s basketball — McKenna Haire, Kelsie Imai, Eva-Simone Ongoongotau, Daejah Phillips, Kallin Spiller, Jovi Wahinekapu, Lily Wahinekapu and Avery Watkins.

Men’s volleyball — Kana‘i Akana, Nickolas Bauer, Derek Bradford, Chaz Galloway, Cole Hogland, Treval­yan Kelly, Alexander Parks, Brett Sheward, Kai Taylor, Alaka‘i Todd and Guilherme Voss.

Men’s basketball — Samuta Avea, Kamaka Hepa, Joshua Friedman, Justus Jackson, Amoro Lado, JoVon McClanahan, Zoar Stimpson- Nedd and Kody Williams.