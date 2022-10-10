Makaha bridges’ makeover criticized by some residents
By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Above, a bathhouse at Makaha Beach was taken out by erosion in 1983. The Honolulu Star-Bulletin reported in 1996, “The bathhouse resisted Hurricane Iwa’s wind and wave assault in November 1982, but the following February a giant west swell finally toppled the rest of the once-proud bathhouse.”
A “rock check dam” lines the stream bed makai of Makaha bridge 3 on Farrington Highway. Residents worry that the dam and one like it next to bridge 3-A could lead to flooding or, if washed out, damage the reef.
