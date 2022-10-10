Scoreboard – Oct. 10, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

TENNIS

USTA National L2 Tournament, 18-under boys/girls, singles/doubles, 8:30 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA White Division I girls: playoffs, semifinals, Kapolei vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua; Moanalua at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.

OIA White Division II girls: playoffs, semifinals, Aiea vs. Anuenue, 5:30 p.m. at Castle; Castle vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Waialua.

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: Maryknoll vs. Sacred Hearts; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha; Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Pacific Buddhist Academy; Island Pacific vs. Hanalani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: double-elimination tournament–Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at ‘Iolani; games start at 5 p.m.

OIA Division II girls: playoffs, first round, Aiea vs. Castle; 5:30 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Waipahu, to follow. Matches at Castle.

OIA White Division I girls: playoffs, final, Kapolei/Kahuku winner vs. Moanalua/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA White Division II girls: playoffs, final, Aiea/Anuenue winner vs. Castle/Pearl City winner, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

From Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1) Troy Kamaka 238.231 39.79

2) Buddhi Perera 247.435 39.06

3) Kevin Almeida 229.754 38.58

4) Stan George 236.803 38.49

5) Larry Aki 237.456 38.48