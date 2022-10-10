Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 10, 2022 Today Updated 9:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BOWLING OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center. TENNIS USTA National L2 Tournament, 18-under boys/girls, singles/doubles, 8:30 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. VOLLEYBALL OIA White Division I girls: playoffs, semifinals, Kapolei vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua; Moanalua at Mililani, 5:30 p.m. OIA White Division II girls: playoffs, semifinals, Aiea vs. Anuenue, 5:30 p.m. at Castle; Castle vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Waialua. TUESDAY BOWLING ILH girls: Maryknoll vs. Sacred Hearts; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha; Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Pacific Buddhist Academy; Island Pacific vs. Hanalani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH Division I girls: double-elimination tournament–Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at ‘Iolani; games start at 5 p.m. OIA Division II girls: playoffs, first round, Aiea vs. Castle; 5:30 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Waipahu, to follow. Matches at Castle. OIA White Division I girls: playoffs, final, Kapolei/Kahuku winner vs. Moanalua/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley. OIA White Division II girls: playoffs, final, Aiea/Anuenue winner vs. Castle/Pearl City winner, 5:30 p.m. at Radford. WATER POLO ILH boys Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Pigeon Racing Oahu Invitational Flyers From Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii Island to Oahu TOP 5 MILES MPH 1) Troy Kamaka 238.231 39.79 2) Buddhi Perera 247.435 39.06 3) Kevin Almeida 229.754 38.58 4) Stan George 236.803 38.49 5) Larry Aki 237.456 38.48 Previous Story Television and radio – Oct. 10 , 2022 Next Story Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang eager to see more growth from Warriors