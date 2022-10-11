Honolulu paramedics transport 3 men with burns in Makiki to hospital

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services this morning treated and transported three men who suffered from first- and second-degree burns in Maikiki to the hospital.

Paramedics responded to a call at 8:30 a.m. today at Pensacola and Kamaile Streets. EMS took three men, described as ages 34, 36 and 56, to separate hospitals in serious condition. Their identities were not immediately released.

The streets in the area remain closed as police continue their investigation.

It remains unclear what led to the injuries, but Hawaiian Electric reported in a tweet that at about 8:30 a.m., 60 customers were without power in the Pensacola area and that a first responder was investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.