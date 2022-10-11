Gov. David Ige signs executive order to protect access to abortions in Hawaii

Gov. David Ige today issued an executive order that broadens protections for out-of-state residents who obtain abortions in Hawaii and the health care providers who assist them, joining a growing number of Democratic governors who have sought to shore up abortion protections following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.

“Reproductive rights are protected by state law and the state constitution,” said Ige in a press release. “We will not cooperate with any other state that tries to prosecute women who receive abortions in Hawaiʻi. And we will not cooperate with any other state that tries to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaiʻi.”

The executive order, which is in effect until it is repealed or superseded, takes effect immediately and bars executive departments and agencies from providing medical records, data or billing information to another state seeking to penalize a patient or health care provider for providing reproductive services. State agencies are also barred from expending state resources to further an inquiry or investigation initiated by another state seeking to impose civil, criminal or professional liability on an abortion provider, patient, or their support system.

“I am proud that we were able to execute this executive order to ensure that we continue to have access to reproductive health care services here in the islands and that our service providers, our doctors, will not have to worry about other states getting overzealous about imposing their laws on our citizens,” said Ige during a press conference.

Since the Roe decision, 14 states now have total bans, or near total bans, on abortion, and another 10 states are poised to implement their own bans or restrictions. Lawmakers in some states with strict bans have also sought to punish women for leaving their state to get an abortion, as well as those who assist them.

Executive Order 22-05 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Gov. David Ige today signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care services in Hawaii.

Speakers at the news conference to discuss the order included Rep. Linda Ichiyama, Women’s Legislative Caucus co-convener and Dr. Reni Soon, OB/GYN.

This livestream video has ended. Watch a replay at the top of the page.