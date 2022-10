Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In Hawaii, ohana is everything. So it’s encouraging that the City Council has approved a new affordable housing concept in Waianae that addresses a gap-group need. The project will consist of eight five-bedroom homes on city land, for large families who earn 60% of Oahu’s annual median income.

The nonprofit Kealahou West Oahu will run the project, which will focus on working families at risk of homelessness. Let’s hope the units will help keep families together — and off the streets.