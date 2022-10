Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Invasive little fire ants are a serious threat to people, pets and ecosystems in Hawaii. They form “super-colonies” across wide swaths of land, infesting crops, homes and agricultural operations. The pale orange ants have a painful sting and may even blind animals that run across them. Read more

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has designated October as Stop the Ant Month. Go to stoptheant.org for directions on collecting ants on suspect property and submitting samples to an Invasive Species Committee or the Hawaii Ant Lab for identification.