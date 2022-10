Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In honor of Honolulu Pride Month and LGBT History Month, Hideout at The Laylow, Autograph Collection is launching a specialty cocktail, with $1 of each sale going to Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center. Proceeds will help support the organization’s mission of helping local communities impacted by social determinants of health, including HIV, hepatitis, homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse. The Sunny Day cocktail ($17) will be available for the month of October and is made with Herradura silver tequila, lilikoi, pineapple juice, Thai chile, pineapple shrub and citrus.

To learn more about HHHRC, visit hhhrc.org, and to make a dining reservation, visit hideoutwaikiki.com or call 808-628-3060.

A new kind of dairy

Holy cow! Meadow Gold Dairies introduced its first locally made macadamia milk into the Hawaii marketplace. It is also the first plant-based product the company has released. The milk is made at its Hilo plant from premium-grown macadamia nuts from Hawaii Island and pure locally sourced water. The product will be sold in half-gallon and gallon sizes in original and chocolate flavors, and is currently available at Don Quijote, with plans to eventually be sold in Tamura’s and Safe-way. Visit mgdhawaii.com for more information.

Companies collaborate for a sweet treat

Hawaiian Host and Uncle’s Ice Cream have collaborated to unveil their latest creation, Caramel Cookie Dough Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate AlohaMacs on Sprinkle Cookies. The ice cream sandwich is made with creamy caramel ice cream and chunks of cookie dough, blended with the popular milk chocolate AlohaMacs from Hawaiian Host. Sandwiched between two sprinkled, old-fashioned sugar cookies, the frozen creation is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. You can find the limited-edition treat now until the end of the year at Oahu military commissaries, most ABC Stores and many local markets and eateries where Uncle’s sandwiches are available.

Visit hawaiianhostgroup.com or unclesicecream.com for more info.

Recipes highlight hawaii’s breadfruit

Chef Sam Choy, in partnership with the Hawaii Ulu Cooperative, has released Sam Choy’s Ulu Cookbook, which comprises both traditional and contemporary recipes featuring the Hawaiian and Polynesian staple. Another key contributor is Gay Wong, who considers ulu to be a wonder food and feels passionately about its health benefits. In this cookbook, one can find recipes on how to use ulu in salads, burgers, desserts and more. It also includes chef Sam’s secret recipe of braised short ribs over ulu grits. Sam Choy’s Ulu Cookbook ($21.95) is available at mutualpublishing.com, Mutual’s Kaimuki office bookstore and local bookstores throughout Hawaii at the end of this month.