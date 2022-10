Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Watermelon radishes are the beauty queens of the radish world. Cut them open and they’re a pretty pink on the inside. Although they can be milder than regular red radishes, they still pack a punch. Those not fond of the bitterness and bite typical of radishes will still find them too combative.

The answer to this is a technique called macerating, not to be confused with masticating, which means to chew. Macerating is a fancy way of saying to soak a food in a liquid, usually to soften it and add flavor. With fruits, you might use a sugar syrup, wine or fruit juice with herbs.

With radishes, an oil and lemon juice mix, with a sprinkle of salt, somehow draws out the bitter bite, leaving mellower, slightly softer slices.

This simple salad comprises just radishes and cucumbers, but once you’ve macerated your radishes you really can add them to any salad — or just eat them straight. Look for watermelon radishes in many supermarkets or farmers markets. Any other radish may be substituted, or even daikon.

Macerated Radish Salad

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces watermelon radishes (about 3/4 cup)

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 cup sliced cucumbers, sliced

• Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Trim radishes and slice thinly. Place in small bowl and drizzle with oil and lemon juice; sprinkle with salt. Toss well and let sit about 15 minutes (you can use the time to slice your cucumbers).

Add cucumbers and sprinkle with pepper. Toss.

Serves 2.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 150 calories, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

