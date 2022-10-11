Endless pasta-bilities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day, and it’s a wonderful excuse to celebrate this Italian staple — no matter if you prefer red or white sauce.

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine

Located in Waikiki, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine is known for serving up the timeless cuisine of southern Sicily with modern flair. Enjoy dishes like Sicilian-style pastas, lightly grilled fish, herb-seasoned lamb, fresh vegetables and more.

One of the eatery’s signature dishes is its truffle carbonara (market price), which features fresh fettuccine with mixed mushrooms, pancetta, a poached egg and shaved seasonal truffles. Other popular items include porcini risotto with sauteed foie gras ($43), veal chop alla Taormina ($62), A taste of Italy ($22) and sea urchin “Ricci di mare” ($48). The latter features spaghetti sautéed with fresh sea urchin, light salt and garlic.

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine

Waikiki Beach Walk

227 Lewers St., Honolulu

808-926-5050

taorminarestaurant.com

Instagram: @Taorminasiciliancuisine

IL Lupino Trattoria and Wine Bar

Located in Royal Hawaiian Center, IL Lupino Trattoria and Wine Bar is sure to satisfy any craving for Italian cuisine.

Popular dishes include the signature meatball ($17) — made with veal, pork and beef — carpaccio ($23), carbonara ($28/$54), vongole biano with Manila clams ($30/$54) and lobster pasta ($40/$76). The latter features fresh squid ink spaghetti, garlic, red king crab, white wine lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil.

The restaurant is also open for breakfast, with hearty dishes like lobster Benedict ($33), Italian omelet ($17), smoked salmon Benedict ($28) and loco moco ($18).

IL Lupino Trattoria And Wine Bar

Royal Hawaiian Center

2233 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-922-3400

illupino.com

Instagram: @Illupino

Aroma Italia

Aroma Italia offers an extensive menu of Italian classics. The business uses ingredients imported from Italy for its dishes, and sauces are made inhouse. All dishes are made to order.

La Bomba pizza ($16-$22), Bufala caprese ($16) and Orecchiette with meatballs al sugo ($20) are customer favorites. The latter is a dinner special and comprises small, ear-shaped pasta served with meatballs in housemade marinara sauce, and comes topped with ricotta cheese. Meanwhile, La Bomba Pizza features a savory medley of mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, turkey pepperoni and mushrooms topped with fresh burrata, arugula and balsamic glaze.

Be sure to save room for dessert — the housemade tiramisu ($9) is to die for.

Aroma Italia

Diamond Head Center

3045 Monsarrat Ave., Honolulu

808-888-2229

aromaitaliahawaii.com

Instagram: @aromaitaliahawaii

La Cucina Homestyle Italian Restaurant

Tucked away in Kakaako, La Cucina is a family-owned and -operated eatery that specializes in homestyle Italian cuisine. Feast on handmade risotto, ravioli, pasta and other Italian specialties.

Customer favorites include Burrata with homemade pesto and Ho Farms cherry tomatoes ($18), risotto Norcina — complete with homemade Italian sausage, wild mushrooms and whole mushrooms with pecorino Romano and truffle oil — and gnocchi tartufo ($26).

The latter features a truffle gnocchi with housemade Italian sausage (without the casing).

If you’re dining with a larger group, get the osso buco to share. This meaty dish requires a 48-hour advanced notice preorder. Indulge in the restaurant’s signature crème brûlée cheesecake ($10) for dessert.

La Cucina Homestyle Italian Restaurant

Imperial Plaza

725 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

808-593-2626

lacucinahawaii.com

Instagram: @lacucinahonolulu