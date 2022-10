Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New restaurants are opening, while others are expanding to new locations. Here are three spots I checked out this past week:

Curry cravings

Recently opened JUGEM (1407 S. King St.) specializes in authentic, Japanese-style curry. The family recipe has been passed down for generations, and while the menu is currently small, more dishes will be added soon.

Popular dishes include the jumbo cheese curry pan ($5.99) — complete with American, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses — and Coedo curry and jumbo shrimp ($17.99). Keep your eyes peeled for the Jugem special ($29), which is the ideal curry sampler comprising Spam, pork, oyster and shrimp fry, in addition to curry.

Call 808-772-7654 or follow the biz on Instagram (@jugemhawaii).

This cafe is expanding

Guieb Café (pronounced “geb”) is known for its brunch fare like ube mascarpone pancakes ($14), 10-ounce prime rib loco moco ($18) and adobo fried rice omelet ($12). The business just opened its third location at Aiea Harbor Center (98-025 Hekaha St.).

You can expect to feast on customer favorites like braised short rib Benedict ($15) with caramelized onions and mushrooms, and honey açaí French toast ($14) topped with berries, bananas, granola and honey. Keep an eye out for any featured specials.

Call 808-888-2121 or visit guiebcafe.com.

An 18 course omakase

Robata JINYA Honolulu (1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100) just launched a new 18-course omakase ($140), available only at the sushi counter.

The omakase includes eight nigiri, two hand rolls, hosomaki, four special dishes, chawanmushi, miso soup and dessert. The chef determines what you’ll get, so courses may vary from group to group.

During a recent media event, courses included sashimi combo, seared otoro, red snapper with yuzu zest and shio konbu, Hokkaido scallop with foie gras, Japanese snapper hand roll, Scottish salmon with rainbow trout caviar and cream cheese, hamachi with truffle salt, chawanmushi (available for omakase only), blue crab hand roll and a dessert of sake jelly with fresh fruits.

Call 808-480-8577 or visit robatajinya.com.