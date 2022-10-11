It’s a sausage fest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Da Angel Special. Da Meat Lovahs. These are a couple of the specialty hot dogs you’ll find at Sausage Fest Hawaii. The food truck roams across Oahu, but recently started setting up at Residence Inn by Marriott Oahu Kapolei on Mondays. You can also find the brightly colored kiosk at Schofield Barracks and at University of Hawaii football games, per business owner Angel Rutkowski.

“I’m a veteran, and while we started this business in June, I’ve had this idea for a handful of years,” Rutkowski says.

While Da Back Door — hot dog topped with authentic Southern beans made from scratch, bacon, cheese and “Angel sauce” (similar to a sweet mayonnaise) is the most popular menu item, the business is featuring an October special called “DBS.”

“It’s ‘Da Burning Sensation,’” Rutkowski says. “This hot dog is topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, cheese, green onions and our mayo sauce. This is the first time we have a specialty hot dog (for the month); every couple of months, we’ll do a specialty flavor.

“Our Angel sauce with sweet mayo really makes our hot dogs,” he adds.

The business uses 100% all-beef hot dogs for its creations, which are all $8. “Da Meat Lovahs” features a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with ground beef, avocado and barbecue sauce. Meanwhile, “Da Penetrator” includes ham and pineapple sauce with a slight spice.

“We just started to-go boxes, which cost $9-$12,” Rutkowski says. “Customers can pick whatever two hot dogs they want. We have the toppings and sauces in separate cups, with simple instructions on how to prepare them.

“Our menu is on the smaller side right now, but eventually, I would like to have 10 hot dogs on it,” he adds. “We are also working on accepting EBT.”

For updates on Sausage Fest Hawaii’s locations, follow the biz on Instagram (@sausagefesthawaii).

Sausage Fest Hawaii

Various locations

Call: 808-807-7565

Instagram: @sausagefesthawaii

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and debit cards accepted

How to order: In person, phone