It’s a sausage fest

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:41 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    A Southern staple “Da Back Door” ($8) hot dog is topped with authentic Southern beans, bacon, cheese and sweet mayo sauce.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Da Meat Lovahs ($8)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Business owners Angel and Mary Ann Rutkowski

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    “DBS” ($8) hot dog of the month

Da Angel Special. Da Meat Lovahs. These are a couple of the specialty hot dogs you’ll find at Sausage Fest Hawaii. Read more

