Yard House returns with its annual Oktoberfest event, which began Sept. 26 and will last through Oct. 23. In addition to the restaurant’s usual selection of craft, local and import beers, the eatery also offers some new flavors to fit the theme: Give ‘Em Helles Lager (Yard House exclusive house beer), Sam Adams OctoberFest, Weihenstephaner Festbier and Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest-Marzen. Patrons can continue the party at home with Yard House’s festive to-go options, including a 32-ounce Oktoberfest-themed crowler in packs of two of the featured beers for $24 or individual souvenir steins for $12. Visit yardhouse.com/events/oktoberfest for more information.

The season just got a little sweeter

On Oct.14, Big Island Candies launched its newest seasonal flavor, Gingerbread Cookies, which will be available only during the holidays. It joins the other limited-edition Christmas favorites: cinnamon white-dipped macadamia nut shortbread and dark chocolate-covered peppermint brownies. Meanwhile, the 7-ounce bite-sized gingerbread cookies join the array of mini cookies including year-round classics such as macadamia nut, Kona coffee, chocolate chip macadamia nut and guava macadamia nut. Get yourself this treat at the Hilo flagship store and factory, and online for $12, and at the Ala Moana Center store for $12.50. For more information or to order online, visit bigislandcandies.com.

‘Paws’-itively adorable gummy snacks

Enjoy, Hawaii’s largest supplier of island snacks, released its newest creation of Maneki Neko 3D Gummies, inspired by the “lucky cat.” The adorable snacks come in three tropical flavors: pineapple, lychee and ume (plum). They also vary in poses indicating different well-wishes like attraction (raised left paw), prosperity and good fortune (raised right paw), and success (both paws raised). The treat is available in three sizes: large (which comes in a limited-edition tub shaped like a maneki neko), medium and small, and can be found in select stores and on Enjoy’s website at enjoysnacks.com.