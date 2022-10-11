Gov. David Ige meets with Stadium Authority ahead of announcing his new direction for project
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
”We do have to address the maintenance (costs). But we should seize the moment and prioritize the stadium. Let’s keep it simple first. Other things in the district can come later.”
Mike McCartney
Director, state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aloha Stadium was home to the University of Hawaii football team from its opening in 1975 to 2020 after it was deemed unsafe.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree