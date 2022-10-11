comscore Hawaii’s hot tourism summer gives way to cooler fall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s hot tourism summer gives way to cooler fall

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER ”<strong>Advance bookings for fall started to slow in midsummer. The economy is a concern. Inflation is a concern.”</strong> <strong>Keith Vieira</strong> <em>Principal, KV & Associates, Hospitality Consulting</em>

    Advance bookings for fall started to slow in midsummer. The economy is a concern. Inflation is a concern.”

    Keith Vieira

    Principal, KV & Associates, Hospitality Consulting

End-of-summer vacationers, mostly from the U.S., nearly filled Hawaii hotel rooms to pre-pandemic levels in August and drove the average daily room rate to almost $383 per night. Read more

