Honolulu police officers' relationship ends in domestic violence allegations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police officers’ relationship ends in domestic violence allegations

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 44-year-old Honolulu police officer was arrested Saturday after he allegedly grabbed a female officer by the hair and threatened to kill her with a knife during an argument in her Waipahu home, according to state court documents. Read more

