comscore Kokua Line: Will I owe income tax on rental aid? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will I owe income tax on rental aid?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

Question: Do recipients of aid from the Rental & Utility Relief Program (www.oneoahu.org/renthelp) owe state or federal income tax on the aid they receive? In other words, is it treated as income? Are the rules different for the renter and the landlord? The county pays the money to the landlord on the tenant’s behalf. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Janice Ishihara and Carson Schultz

Scroll Up