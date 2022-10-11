comscore Kuilei Place high-rise in Moiliili would rival Oahu’s tallest buildings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kuilei Place high-rise in Moiliili would rival Oahu’s tallest buildings

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Low-rise apartments, above, in Moiliili.

  • RENDERING COURTESY KOBAYASHI GROUP Kobayashi Group LLC plans to build a 1,005-unit condominium, rendering above, with 43- and 12-story towers on 3.2 acres.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A 1,005-unit condominium is planned to be built, replacing most of the low-rise apartments along Kapiolani Boulevard south of Mahiai Street.

A local developer is seeking to build a $619 million residential tower complex in Moiliili where major exemptions to building height and density limits will be needed to deliver the project with 1,005 predominantly moderate-price condominiums. Read more

