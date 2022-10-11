Kuilei Place high-rise in Moiliili would rival Oahu’s tallest buildings
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Low-rise apartments, above, in Moiliili.
RENDERING COURTESY KOBAYASHI GROUP
Kobayashi Group LLC plans to build a 1,005-unit condominium, rendering above, with 43- and 12-story towers on 3.2 acres.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A 1,005-unit condominium is planned to be built, replacing most of the low-rise apartments along Kapiolani Boulevard south of Mahiai Street.
