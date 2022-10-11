comscore Pace of traffic deaths eclipsing 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pace of traffic deaths eclipsing 2021

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

There were 90 traffic fatalities reported statewide in roughly the first nine months of this year, surpassing 66 from the same time frame in 2021, according to the state Department of Transportation’s preliminary statistics. Read more

