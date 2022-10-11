comscore Tech View: New guide helps grow native Hawaiian plants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: New guide helps grow native Hawaiian plants

  • By Rob Kay Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

A day doesn’t go by when we aren’t reminded in the news of the environmental peril that we all share. What can we do? “Don’t worry about the whole earth,” says Douglas W. Tallamy, an entomology professor at the University of Delaware. “Worry about the piece of the earth that you can influence.” Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Janice Ishihara and Carson Schultz

Scroll Up