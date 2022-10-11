Prep volleyball Top 10: No. 1 ‘Iolani meets No. 2 Punahou today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The shuffle is eternal in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Read more

The shuffle is eternal in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

‘Iolani (21-5 overall), which is at No. 21 in the USA Today Super 25 rankings, maintained its hold on the No. 1 spot after sweeping Mid-Pacific to open the ILH Division I double-elimination tournament.

Punahou (22-8 overall) defeated Kamehameha twice last week, first to secure second place in the regular-season, then in a sweep Saturday at Kekuhaupio Gym to begin its playoff stretch. The Buffanblu jumped over the Warriors to No. 2.

Kahuku (18-4 overall) kept the No. 4 ranking after beating Kailua and Kalaheo to close OIA East play.

Kamehameha-Hawaii made a move to No 5, vaulting over Moanalua.

The Warriors won nine matches in California last week, including a six-win run in San Diego to capture the Southern California Invitational. KS-Hawaii is 33-5-1 overall.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Oct. 10, 2022

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (10) (21-5, 9-1 ILH regular season) 100 1

> def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday

2. Punahou (22-8, 5-4 ILH regular season) 90 3

> def. No. 2 Kamehameha 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-5

> won at No. 2 Kamehameha 25-16, 25-20, 25-17

> next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday

3. Kamehameha (25-10, 5-4 ILH regular season) 78 2

> lost at No. 3 Punahou 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-5

> lost to No. 3 Punahou 25-16, 25-20, 25-17

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday

4. Kahuku (18-4, 10-0 OIA East) 64 4

> def. Kailua 25-9, 25-16, 25-21

> def. Kalaheo 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

> next: vs. Waianae-Kalaheo winner, Thursday

5. KS-Hawaii (33-5-1, 13-0 BIIF) 62 6

> def. @ Eastlake 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

> def. @ Sage Creek (Calif.) 25-17, 25-13, 25-19

> def. @ San Marcos (Calif.) 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18

> def. Valley Christian (Ariz.) 25-18, 25-9,

> def. Poway (Calif.) 25-13, 25-19

> def. Ovedo (Fla.) 25-15, 25-18

> def. Santiago (Calif.) 25-14, 25-21

> def. Eastlake 26-24, 25-17

> def. Del Lake Stevens (Wash.) 25-17, 25-13

> def. Lake Stevens (Wash.) 25-17, 25-13

> next: vs. Christian Liberty, Tuesday

6. Moanalua (28-7-1, 9-1 OIA East) 56 5

> def @ Kaimuki 25-14, 25-2, 25-15

> won @ No. 10 Kalani 25-17, 25-21, 25-21

> next: vs. Kapolei-Roosevelt winner, Thursday

7. Le Jardin (21-6, 13-0 ILH D-II) 40 7

> def. Punahou I-AA 17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

> next: bye

8. Baldwin (14-6, 12-0 MIL) 25 8

> def. Lahainaluna 25-14, 25-8, 25-18

> next: vs. Lahainaluna-King Kekaulike winner, Tuesday

9. Mililani (17-10, 9-1 OIA West) 15 9

> def. Campbell 25-11, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12

> def. Radford 25-14, 25-11, 25-12

> next: vs. Kalani-Radford winner, Thursday

10. Kalani (12-5, 7-3 OIA East) 13 10

> won @ Roosevelt 25-23, 25-10, 25-20

> lost to No. 5 Moanalua 25-17, 25-21, 25-21

> next: vs. Radford, Wednesday