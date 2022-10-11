Hawaii Prep World | Sports Prep volleyball Top 10: No. 1 ‘Iolani meets No. 2 Punahou today By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The shuffle is eternal in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The shuffle is eternal in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. ‘Iolani (21-5 overall), which is at No. 21 in the USA Today Super 25 rankings, maintained its hold on the No. 1 spot after sweeping Mid-Pacific to open the ILH Division I double-elimination tournament. Punahou (22-8 overall) defeated Kamehameha twice last week, first to secure second place in the regular-season, then in a sweep Saturday at Kekuhaupio Gym to begin its playoff stretch. The Buffanblu jumped over the Warriors to No. 2. Kahuku (18-4 overall) kept the No. 4 ranking after beating Kailua and Kalaheo to close OIA East play. Kamehameha-Hawaii made a move to No 5, vaulting over Moanalua. The Warriors won nine matches in California last week, including a six-win run in San Diego to capture the Southern California Invitational. KS-Hawaii is 33-5-1 overall. Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 Oct. 10, 2022 Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (10) (21-5, 9-1 ILH regular season) 100 1 > def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 > next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday 2. Punahou (22-8, 5-4 ILH regular season) 90 3 > def. No. 2 Kamehameha 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-5 > won at No. 2 Kamehameha 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 > next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday 3. Kamehameha (25-10, 5-4 ILH regular season) 78 2 > lost at No. 3 Punahou 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-5 > lost to No. 3 Punahou 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday 4. Kahuku (18-4, 10-0 OIA East) 64 4 > def. Kailua 25-9, 25-16, 25-21 > def. Kalaheo 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 > next: vs. Waianae-Kalaheo winner, Thursday 5. KS-Hawaii (33-5-1, 13-0 BIIF) 62 6 > def. @ Eastlake 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 > def. @ Sage Creek (Calif.) 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 > def. @ San Marcos (Calif.) 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18 > def. Valley Christian (Ariz.) 25-18, 25-9, > def. Poway (Calif.) 25-13, 25-19 > def. Ovedo (Fla.) 25-15, 25-18 > def. Santiago (Calif.) 25-14, 25-21 > def. Eastlake 26-24, 25-17 > def. Del Lake Stevens (Wash.) 25-17, 25-13 > def. Lake Stevens (Wash.) 25-17, 25-13 > next: vs. Christian Liberty, Tuesday 6. Moanalua (28-7-1, 9-1 OIA East) 56 5 > def @ Kaimuki 25-14, 25-2, 25-15 > won @ No. 10 Kalani 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 > next: vs. Kapolei-Roosevelt winner, Thursday 7. Le Jardin (21-6, 13-0 ILH D-II) 40 7 > def. Punahou I-AA 17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 > next: bye 8. Baldwin (14-6, 12-0 MIL) 25 8 > def. Lahainaluna 25-14, 25-8, 25-18 > next: vs. Lahainaluna-King Kekaulike winner, Tuesday 9. Mililani (17-10, 9-1 OIA West) 15 9 > def. Campbell 25-11, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12 > def. Radford 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 > next: vs. Kalani-Radford winner, Thursday 10. Kalani (12-5, 7-3 OIA East) 13 10 > won @ Roosevelt 25-23, 25-10, 25-20 > lost to No. 5 Moanalua 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 > next: vs. Radford, Wednesday Also receiving votes: Hilo 3, Farrington 1, Hawaii Baptist 1, University 1, Waianae 1. Previous Story Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang eager to see more growth from Warriors Next Story Scoreboard – Oct. 11 , 2022