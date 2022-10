Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Surfers around the world are getting ready for the upcoming winter swells that Hawaii is famously known for. Right now, some of them are catching swells in other parts of the world, while others are surfing waves using wave generation technology. The preparation for an athlete using this technology is completely acceptable; however, it comes at a cost that eliminates Hawaii and threatens our culture.

When Carissa Moore won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, it was a proud moment for Hawaii and an even prouder moment for Native Hawaiians. Her win brought worldwide attention to the sport and its Hawaiian heritage roots and people. It also served as evidence of the competitiveness of the sport.

There are at least 15 different surf technology companies in various countries that have focused on creating high-quality surfing experiences for surfers. At least 20 new operations have opened since 2014 that are generating amazing returns selling waves to surfers around the globe.

When surfers no longer need natural surf breaks to sharpen their skills, they lose camaraderie with others and aloha for the ocean. Simply put, artificial surf technology dilutes the Hawaiian surf culture and respect that the ocean deserves.

Being born and raised on the shores of Makaha, our dad Buffalo Keaulana instilled in us generational knowledge and skills. We can no longer stand by and watch the demise of an ocean sport culture that we cherish. That is why I have co-founded Honokea to reconnect surfers and nonsurfers back to the core values of Hawaiian surfing: family, wellness, sustainability, safety, fun and kuleana.

A recent article referenced Honokea as seeking investors; however, it did not mention how the project came to be and the “why” behind it. Honokea is borne from our desire to nurture surfing and athletics with local values. The idea for us is to also build it with local funds as much as possible as an investment for the next generation.

This will be much more than a place to learn the fundamentals of surfing and ocean safety. Our team will address the concerns that have been voiced for years by those of us who live on the West Side of Oahu. For example, the people on this side of the island have asked for a public pool to be built for decades without success. Part of our plans is to build an Olympic-size swimming pool that can be used for recreation as well as athletic training.

I travel all over the world to share ocean safety knowledge that includes lifeguarding, surf safety, big wave surf safety, underwater self-defense, Jet Ski rescue, ocean risk management and more. Honokea will be a place where I can share knowledge here at home and attract others to come to Hawaii to learn these skills. It will be the place where Hawaii can take pride in pioneering the latest ocean techniques, equipment and protocols.

Wellness is also a key element because serving our community means meeting the needs of all people with different circumstances and disabilities.

My family members and I have saved many lives and have also helped to train many lifeguards and surfers. We cannot just talk about kuleana. And, we cannot just watch other states and countries build up artificial surfing facilities without the knowledge and connection to its Native Hawaiian roots.

Now is the time to build a state-of-the-art athletic facility that serves our community and raises the next generation of watermen and women.

Brian Keaulana, co-founder of Honokea, is a waterman, lifeguard and surfer; he was inducted into the Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame in 2012.