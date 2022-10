Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Traffic deaths rose markedly this year, to 90 so far as compared to 94 in all of 2021, and the rise might be attributed to more cars on the road and more activity as pandemic restrictions lifted. However, this loss of life should not be accepted as “business as usual.”

CJ Johnson, lead of Hawaii Safe Routes to School, says causes include driving at unsafe speeds, and obstacles to walking or bicycling safely separated from cars. Traffic calming, safe sidewalks and bike lanes can help; so can walking and driving more carefully.