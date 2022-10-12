comscore Hawaii Department of Transportation testing asphalt mixes designed to improve pavement, environment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Department of Transportation testing asphalt mixes designed to improve pavement, environment

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Department of Transportation and partners on Tuesday demonstrated a new road paving method using recycled plastic. At top, trucks lined up on Fort Weaver Road to begin paving.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hawaii Department of Transportation and partners on Tuesday demonstrated a new road paving method using recycled plastic. At top, trucks lined up on Fort Weaver Road to begin paving.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The plastic pellets used for the test were acquired from the mainland. Above, Ed Sniffen, middle, DOT deputy director for highways, explained the process.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The plastic pellets used for the test were acquired from the mainland. Above, Ed Sniffen, middle, DOT deputy director for highways, explained the process.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM  Above, workers applied asphalt incorporating recycled plastic Tuesday on Fort Weaver Road. The overall paving project is expected to finish in July.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

     Above, workers applied asphalt incorporating recycled plastic Tuesday on Fort Weaver Road. The overall paving project is expected to finish in July.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, workers applied asphalt incorporating recycled plastic Tuesday on Fort Weaver Road. The overall paving project is expected to finish in July.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, workers applied asphalt incorporating recycled plastic Tuesday on Fort Weaver Road. The overall paving project is expected to finish in July.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation began paving a road in Ewa Beach with a mix of plastic and asphalt Tuesday in a test that, if successful, could lead to more sustainable roadways and less trash in the islands. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: April Nelson and Faith Armanini

Scroll Up