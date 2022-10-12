Hawaii Department of Transportation testing asphalt mixes designed to improve pavement, environment
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:46 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii Department of Transportation and partners on Tuesday demonstrated a new road paving method using recycled plastic. At top, trucks lined up on Fort Weaver Road to begin paving.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The plastic pellets used for the test were acquired from the mainland. Above, Ed Sniffen, middle, DOT deputy director for highways, explained the process.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, workers applied asphalt incorporating recycled plastic Tuesday on Fort Weaver Road. The overall paving project is expected to finish in July.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, workers applied asphalt incorporating recycled plastic Tuesday on Fort Weaver Road. The overall paving project is expected to finish in July.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree