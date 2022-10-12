comscore Gov. David Ige’s executive order adds abortion protections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige’s executive order adds abortion protections

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:36 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Gov. David Ige issues an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services Tuesday at the State Capitol.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Gov. David Ige issues an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services Tuesday at the State Capitol.

Ige’s executive order prohibits state agencies from cooperating with any state that seeks to prosecute or sue women who receive an abortion in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: April Nelson and Faith Armanini

Scroll Up