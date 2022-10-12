comscore Public opening nears for Ewa Beach lagoon, surfing wave pool | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public opening nears for Ewa Beach lagoon, surfing wave pool

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY HASEKO DEVELOPMENT INC. This artist’s rendering shows a planned cafe with seating along a boardwalk at the Wai Kai lagoon and commercial complex.

    COURTESY HASEKO DEVELOPMENT INC.

    This artist’s rendering shows a planned cafe with seating along a boardwalk at the Wai Kai lagoon and commercial complex.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Wai Kai Wave surf park was under construction Tuesday in Ewa Beach. It is part of the planned Wai Kai lagoon and commercial complex, depicted in an artist’s rendering at top.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Wai Kai Wave surf park was under construction Tuesday in Ewa Beach. It is part of the planned Wai Kai lagoon and commercial complex, depicted in an artist’s rendering at top.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wai Kai Wave, under construction Tuesday in Ewa Beach, is a 100-foot-wide pool that can accommodate up to 35 surfers. The wave pool along with a facility with retail and restaurants is scheduled to open in February.

A 52-acre recreational lagoon and shoreside commercial development featuring a surfing wave pool and restaurants in Ewa Beach is slated to open for initial public use early next year. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: April Nelson and Faith Armanini

Scroll Up