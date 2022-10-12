Public opening nears for Ewa Beach lagoon, surfing wave pool
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HASEKO DEVELOPMENT INC.
This artist’s rendering shows a planned cafe with seating along a boardwalk at the Wai Kai lagoon and commercial complex.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Wai Kai Wave surf park was under construction Tuesday in Ewa Beach. It is part of the planned Wai Kai lagoon and commercial complex, depicted in an artist’s rendering at top.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wai Kai Wave, under construction Tuesday in Ewa Beach, is a 100-foot-wide pool that can accommodate up to 35 surfers. The wave pool along with a facility with retail and restaurants is scheduled to open in February.