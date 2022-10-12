Dave Reardon: Hawaii vs. Nevada was special rivalry for a brief stint

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The note in the University of Hawaii football media guide about its series with Nevada doesn’t indicate anything special, perhaps befitting teams battling each other Saturday to escape the conference cellar:

All but two of the last 11 meetings decided by double digits

There was a time, though, when the Warriors and Wolf Pack played two very close games in the space of four seasons, with very big implications.

The Bowl Championship Series wasn’t as exclusive as the four-team College Football Playoff, but good riddance anyway.

What is now the Group of Five were called midmajor conferences, like in basketball, or “non-AQs,” with AQ being short for Automatic Qualifiers (since the champions of the brand name conferences automatically qualified for big-money bowl games).

If you were a midmajor champion, that didn’t matter much to the BCS.

You had to be better than perfect to get into a big bowl. You had to be lucky, too. Theoretically, you might have a chance to win the national championship … theoretically.

Realistically, though, you could be a “BCS Buster,” and crash the New Year’s party and bring home millions for the conference to share. We know this to be true, because it happened several times, and UH was one of the five schools to accomplish it from 1998 to 2013, the years of the BCS system.

The 2007 Warriors overcame several close calls on their way to their regular season of 12-0 and the Sugar Bowl. The closest was at Nevada, on Nov. 16.

UH was 9-0, coming off a 37-30 home win against Fresno State. Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan was knocked out of that game with a concussion, and the Warriors shifted between favorite and underdog at Reno based on the latest speculation of whether Brennan would play.

He did … briefly in the first series, throwing two short passes. Tyler Graunke and Inoke Funaki also quarterbacked the first drive, which ended with a Dan Kelly field goal.

Then it was Graunke’s game. The Warriors’ backup came through, completing 33 of 46 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns. Graunke also ran for a touchdown, but UH still trailed late in the fourth quarter, 26-25.

Hawaii’s final chance started at its 12 with 2:16 left. Graunke got the Warriors to the Nevada 27 with 15 seconds left.

Kelly kicked what was apparently the game-winning field goal, hooking it a couple of feet inside the left upright. But it didn’t count, as Nevada coach Chris Ault had called a timeout.

But Kelly, the self-styled “Iceman,” could not be iced, and his second try from 45 yards went right down the middle.

UH still had to get past Boise State and Washington, but the Warriors’ narrow escape from Reno made all things seem possible … and they were, until the magic wore off at the Sugar Bowl against Georgia.

Nevada started a freshman quarterback that year named Colin Kaepernick. He didn’t play particularly well against Hawaii, and was tackled in his own end zone by David Veikune for a safety early in the game. But his potential was clearly evident.

Three seasons later, Kaepernick and the rest of the Pack seemed perfectly poised for revenge. Nevada was 6-0 and ranked No. 19 when it came to play UH (4-2) at Aloha Stadium on Oct. 16, 2010.

Kaepernick was in the middle of a season after which he’d finish eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting. But, on this night, he was outplayed by Warriors quarterback Bryant Moniz, and the UH defense had his number: It was six, as in six turnovers.

The most memorable was in the third quarter, when Kaepernick escaped a Hawaii blitz, found the sideline and seemed on his way to an easy 10-yard touchdown. But UH linebacker Corey Paredes took a perfect angle to catch him at the goal line and knocked the ball out of Kaepernick’s outstretched right hand.

It was ruled a touchdown, but after a review it was determined Paredes had forced a fumble before Kaepernick crossed the goal line, and a touchback was ruled, giving Hawaii the ball. The point swing turned out to be crucial, as the Warriors won 27-21.

Nevada recovered to win the rest of its games, including against No. 3 and previously unbeaten Boise State.

UH went 5-1 the rest of the way, the only loss at Boise State.

The WAC finished with three champions: Hawaii, Boise State and Nevada, all at 7-1 in the conference. The Warriors finished 10-4 overall. The Broncos (12-1) and Wolf Pack (13-1) won all of their nonconference games.

The 2010 season was one of the WAC’s best ever. But no perfection, so no BCS Buster and no big bag of money for the conference.