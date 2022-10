Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Darius Muasau, Mililani ’19: The UCLA senior linebacker made eight tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in the Bruins’ 42-32 win over Utah on Saturday. Muasau leads the team with 38 tackles this season.

>> Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Campbell ’21: The UCLA sophomore receiver caught two passes for 44 yards against the Utes to help the Bruins remain undefeated (6-0) and move up to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25.

>> Miki Suguturaga, Punahou ’17: The Utah sophomore defensive end made three tackles against UCLA.

>> Vincent Terrell, Punahou ’20: The Navy junior running back rushed for a career-high 93 yards on 17 carries and scored his first career touchdown on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter of a 53-21 win over Tulsa on Saturday.

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: The UNLV sophomore quarterback finished 15-for-22 for 153 yards and a touchdown coming off the bench in a 40-7 loss to San Jose State on Friday.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Skyler Goo, Saint Louis ’19: The UNLV senior forward scored his second goal of the season in the 20th minute of a 1-1 tie against Houston Christian on Friday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Sunshine Fontes, Pearl City ’19: The UCLA senior forward assisted on two goals in a 4-0 win over Arizona State on Thursday and broke a scoreless tie with her team-leading ninth goal in the 83rd minute of a 1-0 victory over Arizona on Sunday.

>> U’i Kaaihue, King Kekaulike ’22: The Seattle freshman midfielder was credited with the game-winning goal for the second straight match, scoring her third of the season in the 22nd minute of a 3-0 win over Utah Valley on Saturday.

>> Kendall Stovall, Kamehameha ’17: The Nevada senior goalkeeper made nine saves and recorded her fifth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Colorado State on Sunday.

>> CeCe Jenkins, Mililani ’20: The Portland State sophomore midfielder assisted on the game-winning goal in the 29th minute of a 2-1 win over Idaho State on Friday and did it again on Sunday, assisting on the game-winner in the 78th minute of a 3-2 win over Weber State.

>> Meagan Tamashiro, Mililani ’20: The Idaho State sophomore midfielder scored in the 10th minute in the loss to Portland State.

>> Karlee Manding, Waipahu ’18: The South Dakota State senior midfielder assisted on a goal in a 4-1 win over Western Illinois on Sunday. She has a team-leading seven assists this season.

>> Kaycee Manding, Waipahu ’20: The South Dakota State junior defensive back recorded an assist against Western Illinois and is tied for second on the team with five this season.

>> Rae Yoshioka, Punahou ’21: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) sophomore scored once in a 3-0 win over Park-Gilbert on Thursday and added two goals in a 7-0 shutout of Providence Christian on Saturday. Yoshioka leads the California Pacific Conference with 13 goals and has scored at least once in six consecutive games.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, ‘Iolani ’18: The Texas senior setter dished out a match-high 38 assists and added eight digs, two kills and a block assist in a three-set sweep of TCU on Oct. 5. Ka’aha’aina-Torres is third in the country averaging 11.63 assists per set for the No. 1 Longhorns, who are 12-0 and have swept their past three matches.

>> Elena Oglivie, ‘Iolani ’20: The Stanford junior libero finished with a match-high 17 digs and six assists in a four-set win over Colorado on Friday and tallied 10 digs and three assists in a sweep of Utah on Sunday. Oglivie has played in every set and is averaging a team-leading 3.67 digs per set for the No. 7 Cardinal, who are 10-4 this season.

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ’19: The Pittsburgh senior setter had a team-high 18 assists and two digs in a sweep of Clemson on Friday and five assists and a dig in a four-set win over Georgia Tech on Sunday. The No. 8 Panthers are 16-2 overall and 6-0 in ACC play.

>> Aria McComber, Punahou ’18: The Brigham Young senior setter had a match-high 13 digs in a sweep of Santa Clara on Thursday and finished with seven digs, three assists and two aces in a sweep of San Francisco on Saturday. McComber is one of four players averaging more than two digs per set for the No. 12 Cougars, who are 13-3 overall and 6-0 in the West Coast Conference.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.