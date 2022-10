Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Providing outdoor dining can be good for a restaurant’s business. It also serves diners who prefer to stay outdoors, where they are less vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure.

After opening sidewalks to outdoor dining temporarily during the height of the pandemic, the city has now launched a two-year pilot program for ground-floor restaurants on Oahu.

The Outdoor Dining Pilot Program “will provide an economic boost for restaurants and provide a fun option when dining out,” the city announced. Nice to see “fun” on the city’s agenda.

Applications for six-month permits are available on the website, 808ne.ws/DTSpermit.