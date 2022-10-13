comscore Hawaii residents 5 and over urged to get updated COVID-19 booster | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii residents 5 and over urged to get updated COVID-19 booster

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 3 The Hawaii Department of Health preordered 14,000 doses of Pfizer’s bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11, and expects their arrival within days. Nora Di Rocco held the hand of her brother, Mason, while receiving her COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Bianca Hetzel at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

    The Hawaii Department of Health preordered 14,000 doses of Pfizer’s bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11, and expects their arrival within days. Nora Di Rocco held the hand of her brother, Mason, while receiving her COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Bianca Hetzel at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

The newly updated COVID- 19 boosters are now available to a broader swath of Americans, following federal approval Wednesday for those as young as 5 years old. Read more

