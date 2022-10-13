KCC chancellor finalists featured in forums today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The four finalists to become chancellor of Kapiolani Community College will participate in a last round of interviews at the campus today, including a public forum for each candidate. Read more

University of Hawaii faculty, staff, students and the public are welcome to attend and learn more about the candidates at the open forums, which will be held in Room Ohia 118.

The finalists have been selected by UH Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro based on recommendations from a search advisory committee. Lacro said she welcomes feedback on each finalist’s forum session. Lacro plans to submit a recommendation for the appointment to UH President David Lassner.

Today’s open forum schedule:

10:15-11:15 a.m. >> Karen Lee, interim chancellor, Honolulu Community College

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. >> Charles Sasaki, vice chancellor for academic affairs, Windward Community College

12:45-1:45 p.m. >> Kendricks Hooker, vice president of academic affairs, Southwest Tennessee Community College

2-3 p.m. >> Misaki Takabayashi, associate vice president/vice dean of graduate school, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, Japan

More details about the finalists and the search process are available at kapiolani.hawaii.edu/chancellor-search.