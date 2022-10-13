Hawaii News KCC chancellor finalists featured in forums today By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The four finalists to become chancellor of Kapiolani Community College will participate in a last round of interviews at the campus today, including a public forum for each candidate. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The four finalists to become chancellor of Kapiolani Community College will participate in a last round of interviews at the campus today, including a public forum for each candidate. University of Hawaii faculty, staff, students and the public are welcome to attend and learn more about the candidates at the open forums, which will be held in Room Ohia 118. The finalists have been selected by UH Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro based on recommendations from a search advisory committee. Lacro said she welcomes feedback on each finalist’s forum session. Lacro plans to submit a recommendation for the appointment to UH President David Lassner. Today’s open forum schedule: 10:15-11:15 a.m. >> Karen Lee, interim chancellor, Honolulu Community College 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. >> Charles Sasaki, vice chancellor for academic affairs, Windward Community College 12:45-1:45 p.m. >> Kendricks Hooker, vice president of academic affairs, Southwest Tennessee Community College 2-3 p.m. >> Misaki Takabayashi, associate vice president/vice dean of graduate school, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, Japan More details about the finalists and the search process are available at kapiolani.hawaii.edu/chancellor-search. Previous Story Public opening nears for Ewa Beach lagoon, surfing wave pool