Kokua Line: What’s the wait for COVID-19 test result at airport?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : Regarding the free COVID- 19 tests at the Honolulu airport, ( 808ne.ws/sa1011 ), how long does it take to get the test result? Read more

Question: Regarding the free COVID- 19 tests at the Honolulu airport, (808ne.ws/sa1011), how long does it take to get the test result?

Answer: “For the antigen tests, result turnaround time is four to six hours but could be quicker based on test load. For the PCR tests, result turnaround time is as early as six hours or received by the end of the day,” Brandi Higa, a city spokesperson, said in an email. The turnaround time varies depending on the testing load that day, she said.

So, to answer questions from other residents seeking travel tests: No, you can’t arrive at the airport shortly before departure, test at the mobile clinic and receive an immediate result before boarding your flight.

The City and County of Honolulu announced that starting Saturday all Hawaii residents with a valid ID will be eligible for a free PCR test or free rapid antigen test at the city’s mobile lab at the Honolulu airport, which will be open five days a week. Free testing also will be available one day a week at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale. Residents seeking tests must preregister at oahu citypass.lumisight.com, the city says.

Previously, free testing had been available only to Oahu residents. Hours at the testing sites are changing as well.

Here are the revised hours and other details, according to the city:

>> Daniel K. Inouye International Airport mobile lab, near the Diamond Head Group Tour Area just past baggage claim 31. Starting Saturday the mobile lab will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Closed Sunday and Thursday. The closest parking garage is the Terminal 2 parking structure across from Terminal 2. “The entrance to this structure can be accessed from the second level (departure level) of the Airport Access Road directly across from the Administration Tower across Lobby 5,” according to the city’s news release.

>> Honolulu Hale, near the Mission Memorial Building hearing rooms. After this week, free testing will be available Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>> Kapolei Hale, near the snack shop. After this week, free testing will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

This pre-paid COVID-19 testing for Hawaii residents is through the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium. The consortium’s website was not updated as of Wednesday to reflect the new eligibility and hours, but a staffer said it would be and confirmed that the information from the city was correct.

For COVID-19 testing sites outside this program, see oneoahu.org/covid19-testing. Fees may apply.

Q: My husband and I file our taxes separately but if you combine our income it’s over $200,000. Is that why we didn’t get the tax rebate?

A: No. You’re correct that the Act 115 rebate is based on married taxpayers’ joint income, even if they file separate Hawaii income tax returns. But couples with adjusted gross income over $200,000 are eligible — each person would get $100, rather than $300. If you have no dependents, you and your husband would receive a total of $200, assuming that your rebate is not being used to offset taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service or for debts to other external agencies. You may be scheduled to receive a paper check, very few of which have been mailed yet, according to the state Department of Taxation.

Mahalo

I want to express my sincere mahalo to two wonderful ladies who helped my wife and me get our dog free from a large dog that had a hold of her. This happened Tuesday at about 8 a.m. as we were walking our dog in the Salt Lake area, near the intersection of Ala Napunani and Ala Puumalu streets. In all the excitement, we forgot to ask for their names. I want to tell both of them — the lady in the SUV and the lady walking — “thank you, thank you, thank you” for your willingness to help. Also, our dog thanks you both. You are forever in our hearts! — Grateful Salt Lake resident

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.