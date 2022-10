Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Joe Dumapit as director of compliance and risk management. Dumapit brings 26 years of experience in this field and holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Phoenix as well as an occupational safety and health management certificate from the University of California, Santa Cruz. He is also a certified hazardous materials manager.

Melanie Pualani Hao has been named director of planning and development at Kamehameha Schools. Hao has an extensive background in commercial real estate with over 20 years of national and international experience, including working for a Fortune 500 company. Most recently she worked with Providence Saint Joseph Health System.

Accuity LLP has announced the hiring of Kimberly Miyoshi as audit principal to the firm. Miyoshi had been a senior audit manager at KPMG LLP for 23 years, primarily working with clients in the government, not-for-profit and hospitality sectors. She currently serves on the board of directors for Mental Health of America of Hawaii and is the treasurer.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.