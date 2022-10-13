comscore Thought to be extinct in the wild, native plant found on Big Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Thought to be extinct in the wild, native plant found on Big Island

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • COURTESY KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS A small population of Delissea argutidentata plants was discovered last year in the same area it was previously known to exist in the early 1970s.

    COURTESY KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS

    A small population of Delissea argutidentata plants was discovered last year in the same area it was previously known to exist in the early 1970s.

  • COURTESY KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS Kamehameha Schools’ Amber Namaka Whitehead, right, hands a Delissea argutidentata keiki plant to Jason Jeremiah in a field on Hawaii island.

    COURTESY KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS

    Kamehameha Schools’ Amber Namaka Whitehead, right, hands a Delissea argutidentata keiki plant to Jason Jeremiah in a field on Hawaii island.

Early naturalists once described it as being plentiful on Hawaii island and even dominating under the shade of koa trees and on the bottoms and slopes of old volcanic craters. Read more

Previous Story
Public opening nears for Ewa Beach lagoon, surfing wave pool

Scroll Up