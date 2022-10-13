Thought to be extinct in the wild, native plant found on Big Island
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:08 p.m.
COURTESY KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS
A small population of Delissea argutidentata plants was discovered last year in the same area it was previously known to exist in the early 1970s.
COURTESY KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS
Kamehameha Schools’ Amber Namaka Whitehead, right, hands a Delissea argutidentata keiki plant to Jason Jeremiah in a field on Hawaii island.
