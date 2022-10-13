comscore Celia Downes: Strong stats game, playoff update give pro baseball new appeal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Celia Downes: Strong stats game, playoff update give pro baseball new appeal

  • By Celia Downes
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCT. 4 New York Yankee Aaron Judge rounded the bases after hitting his record-breaking solo home run against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCT. 4

If I’m being honest, it’s been tough over the past year for me to stay up-to-date on the sports world. Losses in my family and my husband’s family, as well as raising a rambunctious toddler, have occupied much of my available brain space. Read more

