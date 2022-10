Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team remained unbeaten in PacWest play with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 victory over Dominican on Wednesday at McCabe gym.

Sasha Colombo had eight kills, Lataisia Saulala added seven and Alexia Byrnes had 21 assists for the Silverswords (15-6, 10-0), who had 12 aces.

Edee Leslie had four kills for the Penguins (0-18, 0-10).

>> Samara Cruz had 20 kills and Nikki Logan added 16, but Hawaii Hilo fell to Holy Names 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23 at Vulcan gym.

Emerson Reinke had 43 assists for the Vulcans (1-16, 1-10)

Saupuni Mavaega finished with 11 kills for the Hawks (8-12, 3-8).