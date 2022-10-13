Farrington ousts Campbell to advance in OIA volleyball playoffs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jorja Williams had 15 kills and Ahleejah Sunia tallied 14 as Farrington ousted Campbell 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 in the opening round of the OIA Division I girls volleyball playoffs on Wednesday night.

Farrington, the third-place team from the East, will meet West runner-up Leilehua on Thursday, 5:30 p.m., at Kahuku’s gym in the quarterfinals. Thursday’s winners in the D-I tourney will earn state-tournament berths.

“It’s all right. We could’ve played a little better. We took care of job in the first two sets. I thought in the third set we let up a little,” Farrington coach Raymond Patcho said. “We’ve got to work hard. Tomorrow’s going to be an early game. I know (Leilehua’s) coach. We’re old-time volleyball players. I know they have (Trinity) Tatupu. We’ll figure it out and adjust. We have to stay with what we’ve been doing all this time.”

Campbell’s season is over. The Sabers were 4-6 in OIA West regular-season play.

Williams added three blocks and two aces, and Sunia had one ace as the Lady Governors advanced. Cecily Credo-Leakona tallied nine kills, while setters Dakota Mose had 17 assists and Mila Aiwohi added 16 assists and an ace;.

“Jorja and Ahleejah are key. They’re key on defense and offense. Our opposites played fairly better and they stayed consistent,” Patcho said.

The visiting Sabers were fairly in game one until Sunia got hot, The junior finished the opening set with four kills while Williams had three kills and an ace.

Campbell hustled to tie the second set at 9-all, but Farrington went on a 10-2 run behind Williams. The senior had six kills as the Govs opened a 2-0 lead in the match.

The visitors were in command during set three, opening a 20-15 lead thanks to seven hitting errors by the home team. Campbell then suffered a plague of hitting errors, and an ace by Williams tied it at 21. Two more kills by Sumia helped Farrington close out the sweep.

“We all went in pretty confident after watching (Campbell’s) film on YouTube,” Williams said. “The third set, there were scrappy balls. We just talked about settling down and coming together as one.”

In the earlier match, Waianae advanced with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 15-8 win over Kalaheo. Waianae (11-8 overall), the fourth-place team from the West, will face East top seed Kahuku on Thursday night.

Kalaheo’s young squad finished OIA play 5-6 (7-14 overall).