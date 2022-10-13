comscore Farrington ousts Campbell to advance in OIA volleyball playoffs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Farrington ousts Campbell to advance in OIA volleyball playoffs

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Jorja Williams had 15 kills and Ahleejah Sunia tallied 14 as Farrington ousted Campbell in the opening round of the OIA Division I girls volleyball playoffs on Wednesday night. Read more

