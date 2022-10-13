Prep football preview: No. 1 Kahuku hosts No. 3 Mililani in showdown Saturday in OIA

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The last time Mililani notched a win over Kahuku was in 2019, a 32-0 win at John Kauinana Stadium early in the season. Read more

Kahuku later regrouped and beat the Trojans in the OIA Open Division final, 7-3. Kahuku currently has a three-game win streak against Mililani.

When Mililani (6-2, 5-0) makes the North Shore trek to Carleton E. Weimer Field on Saturday, it will mark the Trojans’ first game at Kahuku (7-2, 5-0) since 2018. That season, the Trojans beat their rival not just once, but twice.

In 2022, Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan has the arsenal to counter a superb Kahuku defensive unit. McMillian accounted for all six of his team’s touchdowns in last week’s 42-21 win at Kapolei. After facing strong defenses earlier in the season — Mater Dei (Calif.) and Mission Viejo (Calif.) — the Trojans are battle-tested.

Coach Rod York calls the plays for Mililani’s dynamic offense. What he saw at the end of Kahuku’s 2021 state-title run is what he sees today.

“What is normally open for us, they cover it good. Plays where we normally get big yards, against them we get one yard. We really have to execute whenever we play Kahuku,” York said. “Kahuku at the end of the season, especially last year’s team, they could’ve beat any Top 5 team. It’s too bad we play mainland teams in our bye weeks.”

Mililani’s potent offense starts with junior left tackle Tavanni Tafisi (5-11, 235), junior left guard Jerahmyah Ma‘afala (6-1, 310), sophomore center Blaze Manley (5-9, 275), senior right guard Bruce Leapaga (6-2, 280) and junior right tackle Tean Garcia (6-2, 245).

“There’s no team in America (that) has five new (offensive line) starters that do what these five do,” York said. “They’ve been healthy all year and doing a great job. We’re going to need them to continue that.”

The Kahuku defense’s point of attack begins with Howard Iongi (6-1, 298) and Brayden Mailo (6-2, 309), two hungry seniors in the trenches. Against national powerhouse Saint Frances, the two often had the Panthers’ heralded, gigantic offensive linemen on their heels.

“They’re technically sound, low. They use their hands well like two NFL guys,” said York, a former Hawaii defensive lineman. “The two inside guys are special.”

With Hyrum Moors (6-0, 252) and Stansyn Pula (5-10, 200) providing support, the lanes are usually there for linebackers Liona Lefau (6-1, 215), Leonard Ah You (6-0, 201) and Maximum Fonoimoana (6-2, 195).

The agility and range of three ’backers make them defensive backs in terms of athleticism, with the size to finish any ballcarrier.

“Then you’ve got Ah You, who I thought should’ve been defensive player of the year (in 2021). He ran from opposite defensive end and ran downfield and popped the ball loose against us (last year),” York recalled. “Of course, Lefau, people don’t realize what he’s doing, covering 52 yards across and 40 yards downfield. He picked our ball 30 yards downfield. There’s no middle linebacker in the nation that does that. Those are Superman plays.”

Kahuku’s secondary, with Brock Fonoimoana (6-0, 190) and Mililani transfer Aiden Manutai (5-11, 176), is often interchangeable. A classic Kahuku defensive backfield that sometimes resembles a fullcourt press on turf.

“They’ve got Fonoimoana tracking balls. Their eyes are on the quarterback all the way. They’re covering so much ground,” York said. “They do a great job coaching them. They understand. All 11 do a great job and they rarely bust anything. What makes their defense great is their eyes, all 11 technically sound, and they hustle.”

This is homecoming week for Kahuku.

“Know it’s a very good time. Enjoy the festivities, especially the seniors. As a coach, there’s more than school and practice. We have cheer fest, activities that we want them to participate in,” said Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho. “We tell our guys, starve your distractions, feed your focus.”

No. 10 Aiea at Farrington

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

In OIA Division I, Waipahu (7-1, 6-0), Aiea (6-2, 4-1), Farrington (5-4, 3-2) and Kailua (3-3-1, 3-2) have already clinched playoff berths. Farrington could nudge Aiea out of the second seed with a win at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

The Governors have won three of their last four games, including a key 38-30 victory over Roosevelt last week.

Aiea QB Ezekiel Olie has matured tremendously in the pocket. The junior leads all OIA Division I passers with 1,989 yards and 19 TDs, but his interception rate is the biggest plus with only three in 209 attempts. He threw 14 picks as a sophomore.

RB Kaimana Lale-Saole leads OIA D-I with 690 yards (6.8 per attempt), adding seven TDs. WR Jayden Chanel (44, 743, seven TDs) leads OIA D-I receivers in yardage, ad teammate Geronimo Ulgaran (48, 590, seven) is in the top five.

Leilehua at No. 6 Kapolei

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

With wins over Moanalua and Waianae, the Hurricanes (5-3, 2-3 OIA Open) have the fourth seed locked up. Unfortunately, Kapolei will go the rest of the season without injured starting quarterback Tama Amisone, who broke his collarbone in last week’s loss to Mililani. Amisone was having a standout sophomore season with 19 passing touchdowns to only three interceptions and nine rushing touchdowns.

Junior Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, the starter from last season who has played in every game this year, takes over in his place.

The Mules (0-6-1, 0-5), on the road all season, tied D-I Kailua to start the season and lost to D-I Waipahu, 35-26, before Open Division play began. They have lost each league game by at least 20 points.

Leilehua last beat Kapolei in 2017, a 20-19 overtime win at the Hurricanes’ field. Last year, Kapolei beat Leilehua 32-13. The Mules have not had a winless season since 2001, when they were 0-9 overall.

Moanalua at Waianae

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

It should be an exciting night, at least for Moanalua coach Vince Nihipali.

“I was born and raised in Waianae, in Uluwehi. I attended Waianae in ninth grade before I transferred to Kamehameha. It’s always good to go back to your roots. These kids are going to see a beautiful environment with a passionate fanbase and kids who take much pride in being Seariders,” he said.

Moanalua’s debut season in Open play — 2-5-1 overall, 1-4 OIA Open — has been intriguing. A 16-7 win over D-I Damien was followed by a 21-all tie with ILH Open mainstay Kamehameha. The top side of OIA Open handed lopsided losses to Moanalua, which picked up a win over Leilehua along the way.

Junior Eric Stephens (38 receptions, 571 yards, four TDs) and senior Gabe Wells (32, 250, four) built chemistry with freshman QB Tayden-Evan Kaawa (1,338 yards, 10 TDs).

Waianae (2-5, 1-4), like Moanalua, has posted a win over Leilehua. Coach Thom Kaumeyer’s squad has gotten good mileage from RB Jamal Plunkett (450 yards, four TDs) and Tevin Wilbur (343, seven). Joshua Santiago (14, 217, two) and Akoni Halemano (21, 180, one) have been primary targets for QB Tarent Moniz-Babb.

Waianae has won the last three games with Moanalua, which last beat Waianae, 30-23, at Raymond Torii Field in 2014. The teams have not played each other since ’17.

Pac-Five at No. 8 ‘Iolani

Friday, 3:15 p.m.

The Raiders (8-0, 5-0 ILH D-I/II) have already clinched first place and a state-tournament berth in D-I. They’ve done it, again, with a balanced, efficient offense and a unique defensive philosophy.

Micah Ho‘omanawanui has thrown for 1,059 yards and 13 TDs with just three picks. RB Keao Kawa‘akoa has stepped up with 621 yards and 14 TDs while five Raiders have caught at least 20 passes each. Taniela Taliauli remains one of the most clutch receivers in D-I with 11 TD in just 36 receptions (651 yards).

Pac-Five (3-2, 1-2) bounced back from two consecutive losses with a 28-20 win over Punahou I-AA last week. Coach Kena Heffernan has this game against ‘Iolani and another versus Damien to prepare for the Division II state tournament, which the Wolf Pack have a guraunteed spot in.

No. 2 Punahou at Kamehameha

Saturday, 7 p.m.

With the top seed sewn up, there are no repercussions for Punahou (6-1, 3-0 ILH Open) if it loses this regular-season finale. They do not play again until Oct. 29 in the round-two final.

If most or all of Punahou’s starters sit this weekend, that would add up to 21 days of game inactivity. The eternal rivalry between the two schools alone almost guarantees a normal Warriors-Buffanblu battle.

Including a 52-7 win over Kamehameha on Sept. 24, Punahou has won six of the last seven meetings. The Buffanblu routed Saint Louis 42-21 last week and have outscored ILH Open foes 147-47.

Astin Hange (43 receptions, 765 yards, six TDs) continues to play at an elite level, while Noah Macapulay (30, 356, six) remains opportunistic and dangerous in the open field. QB John-Keawe Sagapolutele continues to distribute the ball to playmakers Ean Kamanu-Waikiki and Justice Wu.

Punahou’s 1-2 combination at RB remains healthy. Ala‘i Williams (515 yards, nine TDs) is still breaking tackles and Iosepa Lyman (209, four) is active in the passing game (12, 116).

The Warriors (0-5-1, 0-3) had one of the tougher nonconference slates (Kahuku, Moanalua, Liberty (Nev.). With a tie against Moanalua and a seven-point loss to Liberty, they have been competitive despite the win-loss record.

The third seed in the three-team ILH Open playoffs is already a lock.

QB Kealii Ah Yat has passed for 829 yards and five TDs. WR Kaina Watson leads the Warriors with 24 catches for 222 yards and two TDs.

Roosevelt at Kailua

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Roosevelt (2-4, 1-4 OIA D-I) was mathematically eliminated from playoff-berth contention last week, but could alter Kailua’s playoff matchup. If Kailua (3-3-1, 3-2) wins, the third seed is theirs, and it could translate into a second seed if Aiea loses to Farrington to create a three-way tie.

Since opening the regular season with a loss to Aiea and a win over Radford, the Rough Riders have lost three in a row. QB Kayman Lewis has thrown for 1,353 yards, 16 TDs and just four picks in 187 attempts. WR Jayden Montgomery-Gaopoa (24 catches, 508 yards, nine TDs) has size and speed, combining with linebacker/wide receiver Kamu Kaaihue (20, 324, two) and defensive back/slotback Kainalu Davis (16, 214, three) to give Roosevelt a relatively tall group of pass catchers.

Defensively, however, they have surrendered 205 points in league play (41 points per game).

With losses to frontrunners Waipahu (26-16) and Aiea (13-7), Kailua has not scored more than 41 points yet this season. Only two teams, Waipahu and Castle, have scored more than 14 points against the Surfrider defense.