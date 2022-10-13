comscore Prep football preview: No. 1 Kahuku hosts No. 3 Mililani in showdown Saturday in OIA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football preview: No. 1 Kahuku hosts No. 3 Mililani in showdown Saturday in OIA

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 10 Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, right, sacked Campbell quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele in a game at Campbell.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 10

    Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, right, sacked Campbell quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele in a game at Campbell.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 20 Kahuku linebacker Leonard Ah You, top, helped down Waianae running back Tevin Wilbur in a game at Kahuku in August.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 20

    Kahuku linebacker Leonard Ah You, top, helped down Waianae running back Tevin Wilbur in a game at Kahuku in August.

The last time Mililani notched a win over Kahuku was in 2019, a 32-0 win at John Kauinana Stadium early in the season. Read more

Previous Story
Talia Edmonds surprised at career night while filling in for injured starter

Scroll Up