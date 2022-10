Scoreboard – Oct. 13 , 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. Kamehameha; Damien vs. Punahou; Mid-Pacific vs.

Maryknoll; Pacific Buddhist Academy vs. Sacred Hearts; ‘Iolani vs. Island Pacific. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam

Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

SOCCER

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, women at 10 a.m.; men at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

ILH Division I girls: double-elimination tournament, Kamehameha at Punahou,

5 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Tournament, St.

Andrew’s at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. University, 6:30 p.m. at Hanalani.

OIA Division I girls: playoffs, quarterfinals. At Kahuku: Campbell/Farrington winner vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Kahuku, to follow. At Mililani: Kapolei vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Mililani, to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m. Division I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 2:30 p.m. at UH tennis complex.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

OIA

Varsity Division I girls

Playoffs

First Round

Wednesday

Kalani def. Radford 16-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18

Waianae def. Kalaheo 23-25, 25-21,

25-21, 20-25, 15-8

Kapolei def. Roosevelt 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

Varsity Division II girls

Playoffs

First Round

Tuesday

Castle def. Aiea 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Waipahu def. Kaimuki 25-21, 26-24, 25-20

White Division I girls

Final

Tuesday

Kahuku def. Mililani 25-16, 25-13

White Division II girls

Final

Tuesday

Castle def. Anuenue 25-23, 12-25, 15-10

JV Division I girls

Final

Tuesday

Mililani def. Moanalua 26-24, 25-14

JV Division II girls

Final

Tuesday

Castle def. Waialua 25-12, 25-12

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Boys Varsity

Saint Louis 3, Assets 0

Hawaii Baptist 3, Kamehameha 0

Punahou 3, Maryknoll 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Damien 0

‘Iolani 2, Hanalani 1

High game/series—StL: Tyler Tamayori 212/484. Assets: Zachary Ihara 142/398. HBA: Nicholas Kidd 257/673. KS:

Chansen Law 256/633. Pun: Tate

Takamiya 214/516. Mary: Aidan Ilano182/Ryden Yoshikawa 443. MPI: Raiden

Nakagawa 220/603. DMS: Kalani Castro 202/559. Iol: Laine Shimokawa 278/731. Han: Michael Hong 192/537.

Boys JV

Saint Louis 3, Punahou-G 0

Hawaii Baptist-B 2, Kamehameha 1

Punahou-B 3, Hawaii Baptist-G 0

Damien 3, Mid-Pacific 0

‘Iolani 2, Hanalani 1