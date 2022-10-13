Seniors Kamaka Hepa and Samuta Avea named UH hoops captains

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the second season in a row, post Kamaka Hepa and wing Samuta Avea have been selected as co-captains for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team.

Both are seniors.

Hepa, who was born in Alaska, transferred from the University of Texas last year. Hepa, who is 6 feet 10 and 215 pounds, averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds last season.

“It’s easy to lead these guys, that’s what it comes down to,” Hepa said. “It’s a great group of guys. I feel happy they chose me, and I think I do have some qualities as a leader I can bring to the table. But it’s going to take everybody, and everybody has their role. As long as everybody’s doing that, we’ll be all right.”

Avea, a Kahuku High graduate, did not play last season because of an injury.

“It’s really an honor to be chosen, and a huge responsibility,” Avea said during the Rainbow Warriors’ media day. “I’m really excited, and very thankful.”

Avea’s first name is a blend of his father’s Samoan heritage and his mother’s upbringing in Utah.

“We play for this entire state, and we love this place, and so does our entire team,” said Avea, who is 6-6 and 200 pounds.

Leap of faith

It was a giant leap of faith for combo guard Kody Williams to transfer from South Kent School, a prep academy in Connecticut, to Manoa. Then again, Williams is a proficient leaper.

This summer, 6-foot Williams set the UH basketball program’s record with a vertical jump of 44 feet, one half inch. He beat guard Noel Coleman by a half inch.

“With the work we put in over the summer, and Tanner (Hull) as strength/conditioning coach, I couldn’t do anything but improve,” Williams said.

In team testing, he ran three-quarters of the court — 70 feet, 6 inches — in 3.05 seconds. He attributes his speed to his father Keith Williams, who competed in the 1996 Olympic Trials in Atlanta. Despite qualifying as an alternate for the 400-meter relay, the elder Williams was not available after suffering a hamstring injury.

Kody Williams was a standout guard at Wayzata High in Minnesota. But during the AAU tour ahead of his senior year, he suffered a broken foot. The injury reduced his recruiting options. He opted to attend the South Kent School after graduating from Wayzata High.

When asked about his future plans at the time, Williams, claiming his answer came “out of nowhere,” said he wanted to play in Hawaii. The South Kent coach contacted UH associate head coach John Montgomery. UH assistant Brad Davidson became the point recruiter.

“It took off from there,” Williams said. “I felt a real community in Hawaii. I felt it was the best opportunity.”

In addition to his athletic ability, Williams has drawn attention with his blond-dyed, mid-fade haircut. “Inspired by Odell Beckham,” Williams said of the NFL receiver. “I did it seven years ago.”

Newcomer gets advice

Mor Sek, a 7-foot-1 newcomer who will compete for a post position, sought orientation advice from senior wing Zoar Nedd, a 2018 Kapolei High graduate.

“I told him to make sure he has good practices, be confident when you’re learning new stuff … and buy a moped, and make sure you make friends with people in the dorms,” Nedd recalled advising.

Sek said: “I got a moped.”

Sek said he rode a motorcycle at Prolific Prep, an academy in Napa, Calif. “That’s how I know how to ride a moped,” Sek said.

Nedd said he will teach Sek to drive a car.

Sek is expected to complement 6-9 Bernardo da Silva in the low post. Mate Colina, a part-time starter at center last season, earned a bachelor’s degree and is playing professional Australian rules football.