Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner says her footwork has improved her approach and her swing
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:32 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner is “doing a really good job of setting up her feet and getting there and getting touches on the block,” said her teammate Kendra Ham. Wagoner blocked UC San Diego outside hitter Ava McInnes last Saturday at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Since the start of conference play, Riley Wagoner leads the Wahine with 85 total kills while hitting .302.