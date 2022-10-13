comscore Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner says her footwork has improved her approach and her swing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner says her footwork has improved her approach and her swing

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner is “doing a really good job of setting up her feet and getting there and getting touches on the block,” said her teammate Kendra Ham. Wagoner blocked UC San Diego outside hitter Ava McInnes last Saturday at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner is “doing a really good job of setting up her feet and getting there and getting touches on the block,” said her teammate Kendra Ham. Wagoner blocked UC San Diego outside hitter Ava McInnes last Saturday at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Since the start of conference play, Riley Wagoner leads the Wahine with 85 total kills while hitting .302.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Since the start of conference play, Riley Wagoner leads the Wahine with 85 total kills while hitting .302.

Riley Wagoner built her recent surge from the ground up. Read more

Previous Story
Talia Edmonds surprised at career night while filling in for injured starter

Scroll Up