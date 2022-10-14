Editorial | Off the News Off the News: APEC ambassadors in Honolulu Today Updated 7:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii planned for four years and spent millions to host the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Honolulu. Next year, the conference returns to the U.S.; however, a host city has still not been chosen. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii planned for four years and spent millions to host the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Honolulu. Next year, the conference returns to the U.S.; however, a host city has still not been chosen. Honolulu will again play a role, though: The federally funded East-West Center here will host a gathering of ambassadors and staff from the 21 APEC countries in December, launching the 2023 conference. Honolulu is also on a short list of cities that could host. The state will not bid for the expensive privilege, Gov. David Ige’s office has announced — but the administration “would try to be helpful” if the feds do choose Hawaii. Previous Story Off the News: Expanding outdoor dining options