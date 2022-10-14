Off the News: APEC ambassadors in Honolulu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii planned for four years and spent millions to host the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Honolulu. Next year, the conference returns to the U.S.; however, a host city has still not been chosen.

Honolulu will again play a role, though: The federally funded East-West Center here will host a gathering of ambassadors and staff from the 21 APEC countries in December, launching the 2023 conference. Honolulu is also on a short list of cities that could host. The state will not bid for the expensive privilege, Gov. David Ige’s office has announced — but the administration “would try to be helpful” if the feds do choose Hawaii.