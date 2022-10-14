comscore Off the News: APEC ambassadors in Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: APEC ambassadors in Honolulu

  • Today
  • Updated 7:03 p.m.

Hawaii planned for four years and spent millions to host the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Honolulu. Next year, the conference returns to the U.S.; however, a host city has still not been chosen. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Expanding outdoor dining options

Scroll Up